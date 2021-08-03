ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 842,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZZHGF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

