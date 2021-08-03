Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0417 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $2.41 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,238,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.