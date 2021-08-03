Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $902.57 million and approximately $51.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00438211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00870922 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,854,471,697 coins and its circulating supply is 11,563,004,544 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

