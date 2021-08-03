Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.650-$7.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

Shares of ZBH traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

