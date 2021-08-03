Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.67. The company had a trading volume of 221,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.