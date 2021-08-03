Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.04-8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.650-$7.950 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.09.

ZBH stock traded down $11.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.32. 146,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,263. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

