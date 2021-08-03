Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) received a C$0.69 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.50% from the company’s current price.
CVE:ZC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24. Zimtu Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Zimtu Capital
