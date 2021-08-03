Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) received a C$0.69 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.50% from the company’s current price.

CVE:ZC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24. Zimtu Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Zimtu Capital alerts:

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.