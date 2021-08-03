ZINC (ZINC) One Day Volume Hits $249.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $47,776.87 and $249.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

