ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $138.17 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

