Zloadr Market Capitalization Reaches $3.72 Million (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zloadr has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $944.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zloadr has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

