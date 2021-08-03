Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,196. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

