ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

ZI stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

