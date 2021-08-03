ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 428,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,497.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

