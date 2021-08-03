ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 448,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,481.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

