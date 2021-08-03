ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

ZI stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

