ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $74.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

ZI traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 341,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,440.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

