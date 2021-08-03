ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

ZI stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

