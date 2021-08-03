ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 145571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,565.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

