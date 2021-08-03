ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 26,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,466% compared to the typical volume of 1,705 call options.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 22,776,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,370. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

