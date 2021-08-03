Zoracles Price Tops $194.75 on Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $194.75 or 0.00506435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $267,190.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

