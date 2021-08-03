ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 68.1% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $245,260.34 and approximately $8,522.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.09 or 0.00596838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,608,870,795 coins and its circulating supply is 14,052,156,756 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

