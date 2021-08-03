ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 858.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.