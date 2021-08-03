ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

