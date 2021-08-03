ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $754,880.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

