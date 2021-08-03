Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.25

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 7748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

ZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

