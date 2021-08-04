$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SRAX shares. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 65,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.