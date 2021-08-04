$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.15. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

OPCH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 10,228,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

