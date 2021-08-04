-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $215,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.