$0.12 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 4.94.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

