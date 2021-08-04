-$0.13 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 65,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

