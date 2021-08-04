$0.14 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,357 shares of company stock worth $72,745,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 72.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 84.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

