$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.08. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,539. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

