-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,750. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

