$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 151,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,148. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

