-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $1,422,389. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

