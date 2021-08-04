-$0.29 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,904. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

