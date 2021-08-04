$0.35 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 51.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 79.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

