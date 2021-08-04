-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 414,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.