$0.43 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $3,838,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

