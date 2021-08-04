-$0.44 EPS Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of LMNL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

