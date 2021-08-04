-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 318.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

DYN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 564,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,570. The company has a market cap of $941.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.