$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

MTCH opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

