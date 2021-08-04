$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 92,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

