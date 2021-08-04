$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

