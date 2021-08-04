-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NYSE AMC opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

