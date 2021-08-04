0Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $308,228.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $18.92 million and $308,228.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00090500 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

