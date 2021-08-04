0x Market Cap Hits $722.67 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $722.67 million and approximately $78.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00827475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00093891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042998 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.