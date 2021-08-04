0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $594,637.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.
0xBitcoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
