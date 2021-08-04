-$1.02 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($2.30). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($5.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.18) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

