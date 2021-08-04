$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

